Roxanne Perez is excited about the current story she’s telling in NXT.

Perez relinquished the NXT Women’s Championship due to physical exhaustion and a mental collapse, one that centers around her anxiety. In an interview with METRO UK, she explains how happy she is that she is able to bring this kind of levity into a pro wrestling storyline.

It’s so cool. I’ve always wanted to bring mental health into wrestling somehow and never thought it was possible. It’s really cool to be able to change people’s lives. I feel like that’s the most important thing that I’ve always wanted to do. If I can be that voice that helps someone else know that they’re not alone, then that means the world to me.

She reveals that she actually brought up a storyline about mental health when she first arrived in NXT.

Just talking about mental health, at least, that was something when I first got to NXT and told them I would love to do something with this. They were like, ‘Alright, we’ll see.’

