Roxanne Perez’s path into The Judgment Day has not been seamless, and the tension inside the group has only become more visible in recent weeks. Still, one voice carried weight early on. According to Perez, Finn Bálor was the driving force behind bringing her into the faction.

Speaking on WWE Raw Recap, Perez addressed the perception that she and Bálor shared a close personal bond before her alignment with The Judgment Day. That, she said, was never really the case. “I don’t think there was a closeness [to Balor] per se,” Perez explained. “I think that there was a couple of times where I came as an NXT Superstar to Monday Night Raw.”

From Perez’s perspective, Bálor’s support was rooted in evaluation rather than familiarity. “I think he saw me as The Prodigy, saw what I can do in the ring, saw what I bring to the table,” she said, describing how Bálor viewed her potential within the group. “And he thought, ‘Okay, she’s the perfect person. She’s the perfect girl to come and bring in to The Judgment Day to help out Liv [Morgan] and Raquel [Rodriguez].’ That’s what I was trying to do.”

That initial purpose, however, appears to be under strain. Perez acknowledged that the internal dynamic with Bálor has shifted, particularly on recent episodes of WWE Raw. She cited the January 12 broadcast as a turning point, noting that Bálor seemed detached as the group dealt with its ongoing issues. “We noticed that tonight, when we walked in and he wasn’t even paying attention to what I was doing or what Liv was doing,” Perez said.

Rather than deferring to hierarchy, Perez made it clear that her loyalty now lies with the collective direction of the faction. “I think he deserved to hear what Liv had to say, and I said what I said,” she continued. “I said she has a point. So regardless if he brought me into The Judgment Day or not, we ultimately do what’s right for The Judgment Day.”

Perez officially joined the stable in June 2025 after an injury sidelined Liv Morgan, creating a vacancy in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship picture. Stepping into that role alongside Raquel Rodriguez positioned Perez at the center of a high profile storyline almost immediately, accelerating her transition from NXT standout to main roster fixture.

Situations like this highlight how stables in modern WWE function less as rigid alliances and more as evolving ecosystems. Power dynamics shift quickly, and perceived leadership can erode when communication breaks down, especially within groups built on dominance and control rather than trust.

As The Judgment Day continues to navigate internal fractures, Perez’s willingness to speak up places her at a critical crossroads. Whether that assertiveness strengthens her standing or deepens existing rifts remains an open question, but it has clearly altered how her role within the faction is being defined.

