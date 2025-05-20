– Roxanne Perez had a big night on Monday. Not only did she officially sign her contract to join the WWE Raw brand, and later win a Money In The Bank qualifying match, but she also found some new friends. During a backstage segment on the May 19 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, S.C., it was revealed that while she hasn’t officially joined The Judgment Day, she has been recruited by Finn Balor to watch Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez’s back. She then went on to gift Dom-Dom some chicken nuggets.

– Rhea Ripley joins Perez and Alexa Bliss as three of the six competitors confirmed thus far for the Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7. Ripley beat Kairi Sane in an impromptu one-on-one qualifier bout on the 5/19 Raw after Zoey Stark was injured early into the match.

– Next week’s WWE Raw on May 26 will feature another pair of qualifying matches for WWE Money In The Bank, Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa, as well as The New Day vs. The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.