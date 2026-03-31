A return shook up the road to WrestleMania 42 on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Roxanne Perez is officially back—and she made an immediate impact.

With just weeks to go before their scheduled clash at WrestleMania 42, Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer found themselves in the middle of a heated, physical confrontation.

Again.

The situation escalated quickly after Morgan delivered some deeply personal remarks about Vaquer’s mother—in Spanish, clearly striking a nerve and pushing things over the edge.

The result?

Chaos.

Vaquer initially appeared to be gaining the upper hand in the brawl, overwhelming Morgan as the fight spilled out in front of the crowd. However, just as momentum was firmly in her favor, the unexpected happened.

Roxanne Perez made her long-awaited return, ending a two-month absence from WWE programming, where she underwent surgery to remove a benign mass.

The former standout re-emerged at a pivotal moment, blindsiding Vaquer and swinging the advantage back in Morgan’s direction. From there, things only got worse for Vaquer, as Perez assisted Morgan in executing her Oblivion finisher—this time onto a steel chair—to close out the segment in brutal fashion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.