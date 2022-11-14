WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez was a guest on El Brunch de WWE last week to talk about a wide range of topics.

WWE will have two WarGames matches at Survivor Series. This is where she named who would be her dream team for such a match. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

Who her WarGames dream team would be:

“Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”

Her goals in WWE: