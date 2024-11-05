There are new Four Horsewomen on the scene in WWE NXT.

The original Four Horsewomen of MMA, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke would go on to spawn a pro wrestling version in the early days of WWE NXT that consisted of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley.

During a recent appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez named herself, Cora Jade, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer as the new, modern-day version of the Four Horsewomen in WWE NXT.

“So I actually saw a post about this the other day, and I agree with it very much,” Perez said. “It would be me, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia.”

Perez continued, “I feel like we’re a little alike in different ways, in the same way being that we have always wanted to be a part of the WWE since we were young, we put in those years, those 1,000 hours to become great, and now we’re able to to be a part of the greatest women’s division in the world, and I think that that has a lot to do with us four women.”

