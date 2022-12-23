Roxanne Perez made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Rose discussed beating Mandy Rose for the WWE NXT Women’s Title last week on NXT TV. This ended Rose’s reign of over 400 days and was her last match with the company, as she was released the following day due to her posting adult content on her FanTime page.

“I’m sure everybody saw as soon as that bell rang, I just burst into tears, and they were real tears. I think just like all of the trials and tribulations and like, everything that I went through since I was 13 years old to get to this moment, just like started replaying in my head. I just thought, wow, like, all of those moments, like even the super bad moments were so worth it because in that moment, like winning the NXT Women’s Championship, just becoming a WWE Champion, like that was my biggest dream since I was 10 years old. So the fact that like, it just happened, it was real. It honestly didn’t feel real at the moment, but the fact that it was, it just like so many emotions that just came out of me that night.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription