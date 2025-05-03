Cora Jade was released from WWE this week, concluding a run that began in 2021 and included a reign as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Following the news, Roxanne Perez — Jade’s longtime friend, former tag partner, and frequent rival — shared her reaction on Twitter.

Now returning to her former ring name, Elayna Black, Jade will be subject to a 30-day non-compete clause before she can appear for another promotion.

WWE Superstar Naomi has weighed in on the company’s recent wave of talent releases, stating that she personally would have handed Jade Cargill her walking papers.

Taking to Twitter, Naomi shared her thoughts on her former ally amid the roster cuts.

WWE recently released several talents from both the main roster and NXT, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Shayna Baszler.

Naomi, who originally left WWE in 2022 after walking out, made her return during the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this year, Jade Cargill defeated Naomi at WrestleMania 41 in what was the first non-title singles match between two women in the event’s history.

If I was doing releases I would have kept everyone and just released @Jade_Cargill ⚠️ — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 3, 2025

WWE’s upcoming Night of Champions 2025 pay-per-view event is reportedly set to return to a familiar international venue.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, the pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, June 28, in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the June 27th edition of WWE SmackDown is also expected to be held in the Kingdom, though it’s currently unclear whether WWE RAW will follow suit.

This would mark a return to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, which was last held there in 2023 and featured the debut of the current WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During a post-WrestleMania 41 edition of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Logan Paul discussed a potential matchup with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Cena currently has about two dozen dates left on his farewell tour and will retire in December.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On what John Cena told him after his match at WrestleMania 41: “You know what John Cena said to me last night after my match — well, earlier in the day — because I just turned 30? He said, ‘You look older.’ And I said, ‘Wow, you really are a heel.’ Then later in the day, after my match, he was walking by before he became the GOAT statistically as well because he is the GOAT, he pointed at me and said, ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’ And I was like, ‘Damn.’”

On John Cena: “It [his relationship with Cena] was good until he threw me over the ropes at the Rumble. It kind of — our relationship — kind of fell apart after that and I wasn’t really f**k with him. We hadn’t really spoken until he told me that I’m old, and then he said, ‘Good job.’”

On a potential matchup with Cena: “Oh my God, yeah, that’s such a good idea [him facing Cena]. That’s a headline, marquee match.”