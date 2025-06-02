During a recent interview with The New York Post, Roxanne Perez commented on Cora Jade’s release from WWE, her own rise in the company, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Cora Jade getting released from WWE: “I absolutely love Cora so much. And, yeah, we definitely talked about making it to the WWE together before we even made it, and being able to share all of those moments that we were able to share together from her last (NXT) match, being to tag with me was really cool. And I feel like, when I look back at my NXT career — oh, that kind of made me cry — I feel like, when I look back at my NXT career, I just see Cora and how much she helped me, how much she helped me with my character work, and to be comfortable with who I am. My heel turn was close to us teaming up again together. So being able to do all of these promos with her and these backstages really brought out a different side of me and a more comfortable side, and a side that I had never really shown to the world or the crowd before. So yeah, I absolutely love Cora, and it’s hard to do it without her now, but I know she’s gonna absolutely kill it in whatever she decides to do. I think everybody should definitely keep an eye on Elayna Black because she’s gonna do some really cool things.”

On her own rise in the WWE: “It was definitely that. I had just been used for the Royal Rumble, and I broke a record (for the longest time spent in a women’s Rumble). I made history and then I was on Monday Night Raw almost every week, but I was still doing NXT at the same time. Then I was popping in on Friday Night SmackDown every now and then. I had the chance to not only go up against the Women’s World Champion but also the WWE Women’s Champion. So honestly, I tried to not ask so many questions. I feel like that was proof to me that they had their eye on me. They don’t just give those matches to just anybody. And I knew that good things were on the way.”

On being involved with the Judgment Day: “It’s easier. I feel like even if I were to do it by myself, I would be able to, but I definitely think that going into The Judgment Day, I feel like the most iconic group in WWE history, I think it’s going to help my career a lot, and has helped me a lot. I think working with all of those people in that group has been really fun and really cool. And I think our chemistry is pretty much there. So, yeah, it’s been so fun. The stories were my favorite part of WWE growing up. So to be a part of the biggest storylines currently on the roster, I think is really, really cool.”

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Jacob Fatu expressed his belief that JC Mateo deserves to be in WWE. He said,

“The Bloodline has always been The Bloodline, we’re talking about coming from the OG, from the top dog Roman, (The) Usos, Solo. It’s just like what I said at the press conference. I can’t really even speak on it because at the end of the day, we can say this and that, but you know what? It ain’t no jealousy. It ain’t nothing else beyond that. At the end of the day he deserves to be in WWE. He deserves to be there, especially after all the stuff that he’s been through.”

Jakara Jackson was among several talents released by WWE on May 2nd.

A regular presence on NXT, Jackson frequently teamed with Lash Legend. Her last appearance came on the April 29th episode of NXT, where the Meta-Four faction — consisting of Jackson, Legend, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah — announced their split. In addition to her NXT run, Jackson and Legend had also begun making appearances on TNA iMPACT! as part of the ongoing WWE–TNA partnership.

During a recent appearance on “The Stardom Cast,” Jackson opened up about her release from WWE. She said,

“There are always different stories for everyone. We all know releases happen from time to time. I remember years ago, I used to get a sense when something was coming. You’d feel a little unsure, like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ But this time? Not at all. We were on a roll. Ever since the Saudi Arabia trip, we’d been nonstop. Then came the TNA opportunity. As soon as we landed, I took a nap, woke up — and that’s when we found out. You just shake your head because you never know with this business. I truly had no idea. It was the worst way to find out, especially because it was supposed to be a joyful, relaxing Friday night. I felt the emotions I needed to feel, took care of myself, and kept going. The show must go on.”

Jackson added that she was on her way to her niece’s birthday party when she received the news.