Roxanne Perez made history at WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2024.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion has been making the media rounds this week to promote her latest title defense against Jaida Parker at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event this coming Sunday, September 1, in Denver, Colorado.

During an appearance on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, the 22-year old women’s wrestling star recalled WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and the lead man behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels, informing her of a record she set at WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2024 last month.

Perez’s successful title defense at the Week 1 episode of WWE NXT: The Great American Bash 2024 back on July 30 over Thea Hail, who is 20 years of age, set the record for the youngest combined age of WWE NXT Superstars in a title match.

“What was so cool about that is, I think it was Shawn (Michaels) that told me, ‘This is the youngest match in NXT history,'” Perez told Salcedo. “That definitely was a little pressure, but not too much pressure. I just felt, ‘That’s really cool, but we’re going to knock it out of the park.’ We did.”

She continued and reflected on the crowd atmosphere for the 7/30 bout with Hail.

“I remember being in the match and hearing the fans when we were trading submissions,” she said. “Hearing the fans get excited and not knowing where it was going to end. It was such a good feeling. That’s the feeling I want anytime I’m in a match, that the crowd is so excited. That was definitely one of those matches. It was one of my favorite matches of all-time.”

As Perez and Salcedo kept talking, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion would go on to offer extremely high praise for Hail, noting that she is “one of the most talented girls” in the current WWE NXT locker room, and someone she sees as being “super special” in the future.

“Thea Hail is one of the most talented girls we have in the locker room,” Perez said. “She is only 20. She’s awesome. I love mixing it up in there with her. I’d love to do it again. I think she’s going to be something super special.”

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024, featuring Roxanne Perez vs. Jaida Parker for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, is scheduled to emanate from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, September 1. Make sure to join us here on 9/1 for live WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 results coverage.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)