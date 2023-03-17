WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is reportedly dealing with a legitimate medical issue.

As we’ve noted, WWE did the injury angle with Perez after her Roadblock win over Meiko Satomura on March 7. Perez collapsed and was stretchered away, and it was announced that she spent some time at the local hospital before being released to go home and rest. It was then announced on this week’s NXT that they may need to crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, so qualifying matches were held for a Ladder Match.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Perez does have an undisclosed medical issue, which may prevent her from being available at Stand & Deliver.

It was noted that the medical issue is not an injury or something that doesn’t allow her to wrestle, because she did wrestle Satomura and then was seen training at the WWE Performance Center after the match. However, word from within NXT is that Perez may need to take a very short time off, or a much longer period of time, and the way the injury storyline was done on TV covers them no matter what the determination is on Perez’s status, which was supposed to be clear this week.

This week’s NXT saw Zoey Stark defeat Sol Ruca to qualify for the Ladder Match, while Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James to qualify. WWE has announced two more qualifiers for Tuesday’s NXT – Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Wendy Choo vs. Lyra Valkyria. There is speculation on Perez being good to go for the Ladder Match, but that has not been confirmed as of this week.

Perez has been quiet on social media since the injury angle at Roadblock.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.