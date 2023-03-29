WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will defend her title in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

Perez had been away since WWE did the injury angle with earlier this month following her Roadblock win over Meiko Satomura, where she collapsed in the middle of the ring. It was then reported that Perez was suffering from a legitimate undisclosed medical issue that may keep her from Stand & Deliver, even though she was seen training after the Satomura bout. WWE then began holding qualifying matches for a Stand & Deliver Ladder Match to crown a new champion, but Perez was rumored to still make the show. When Perez did not appear at last Tuesday’s go-home TV tapings for tonight’s episode, it was believed that she still may be a last minute addition.

Perez appeared on tonight’s NXT show and spoke backstage with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Perez said doctors have cleared her for the match, and that she collapsed due to a mix of body exhaustion and her own anxiety. Michaels and Perez then went back & forth over whether or not Perez should be in the Ladder Match. Michaels said he was thrilled Perez is good to go but he wasn’t sure she’s ready, adding that her health is priority right now, so NXT should crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, then Perez can have a few matches under her belt and go for the title. Perez went on about how she does have crippling anxiety, but she can’t run away from it, and the only way to conquer it is head-on, by climbing the ladder and grabbing the title. Shawn said he knows Perez is better physically, but mentally she’s not all there. Shawn added that Perez is young and there will be plenty of big events like this. Perez then pointed to how Shawn didn’t think like that when he was at this stage in his career. Perez went on begging Michaels to be in the match, and he booked the change but said he needs tests done and follow-ups with doctors. Michaels said Perez deserves to defend her title, and he knows she can beat this. He ended the segment by wishing her good luck.

Tonight’s show also featured a Last Chance Qualifier for the Ladder Match, which saw Indi Hartwell defeat Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca to earn the final spot in the match. The post-match angle saw Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Lyra Valkyria and Tiffany Stratton appear at various spots in the arena to taunt while Hartwell stood alone in the ring. Perez was then shown on the platform above the crowd, raising the title as fans cheered her on. This was a segment taped later on and inserted into the broadcast with crowd noise as Perez did not appear at last Tuesday’s tapings for tonight’s episode.

There’s still no word yet on Perez’s undisclosed medical issue, and if anxiety is just a storyline reason. You can see related clips below.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from NXT:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. Axiom vs. Wes Lee (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

BREAKING: @roxanne_wwe has been medically cleared and per @ShawnMichaels has been added to the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at #StandAndDeliver!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wsfYJg5Li5 — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.