Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions spoke about joining The Judgment Day, which WWE legend is the inspiration for her heel persona, and the Pop-Rox becoming her finishing move.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is the complete video archive of the discussion.

On joining The Judgment Day: “I think it’s the perfect way for me to come into the main roster, especially with the history they have. And I think it’s one of the biggest factions in WWE history, they’ve been able to do so much in such a short amount of time.”

On inspiration for her heel persona: “Eddie Guerrero is probably my top one that I always watch, and just his mannerisms and the way he wrestled, and even in his entrance. It’s like he’s not doing much, but he is with his face and so him for sure. CM Punk, he was one of my favorite heels growing up. AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss’ Goddess era, so many but I think those are like my top inspo’s.”

On Pop Rox becoming her finisher: “So it was actually a name that Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom came up with, with me. So the very first match that I had, I think I was doing a Level Up match against Sloane Jacobs, and they were like, ‘Okay, we need a finish for you.’ So at first I did the code red, and then I transitioned into doing the old education, you land like a sit out. So I was like, ‘Oh, what about this?’ And I tried it, and they were like, ‘Well, you can’t do that to everybody. So no, we don’t like that.’ I’m like, okay, yeah, that’s true. I can’t pick up like Nia Jax or Jade Cargill, so that’s out of the picture. And then I said, ‘Oh, I used to do the code red on the Indies.’ And they were like, ‘Yep, that’s perfect. You use that. Do you have a name for it?’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t. Code Rox?’ They were like, no. So we’re sitting there trying to come up with names, and Shawn says ‘Pop Rocks’, and we were all laughing, we thought he was joking. And then we were like, Wait, that’s actually kind of cool. I was a babyface at the time, so it was like, yeah, that works.”