Roxanne Perez is under The Learning Tree.

Not of Chris Jericho.

Of CM Punk.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion spoke about this with 12 WBOY for an interview promoting her title defense against Giulia on the premiere episode of NXT on CW this coming Tuesday, October 1, in Chicago, Illinois.

“It’s meant so much to me, especially because I grew up idolizing him,” Perez said of Punk. “Now that I get to be under his learning tree, it’s really cool.”

Perez continued, “He’s so awesome. He stops by our NXT pay-per-views, watches every match from start to finish, and gives us feedback and advice. It’s something he doesn’t have to do, and I think that’s really cool.”

