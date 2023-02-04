Roxanne Perez looks back on the early days of her career with Reality oF Wrestling.

The current reigning NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Cheap Heat to promote NXT Vengeance Day, as well as discuss a number of different topics. During her chat, she recalled missing an entrance while working a ROW event, a moment that angered owner Booker T. Check out the full story in the highlights below.

Recalls wrestling at an odd venue for ROW, one where talent couldn’t hear what matches were going on:

When I started at Reality of Wrestling, I was 16, Booker and Sharmell [Booker T’s wife] were like parents to me and always looking out for me. Sharmell is amazing. One time, we had a show, and we were at a different venue. Usually, our locker rooms are towards the back, but it’s sort of an open space that you can hear the matches going on. In this venue, the locker rooms are completely closed doors, so you didn’t know what was going on unless you went out there and checked things out.

Says she was late for her entrance and Booker T yelled at her:

We’re in the back and putting our match together and I was like, ‘Can you check what match is on?’ I’m putting on one boot, I haven’t put on the other, and she storms in and is like, ‘Your music is playing.’ ‘You’re lying. You’re just kidding.’ ‘No, your music is playing right now.’ ‘Oh my God.’ I don’t have my boot on. This is a wrestling nightmare. I’m freaking out and trying to tie my boot as fast as I could. I hear Booker across the hallway, ‘what the hell?’ ‘Please don’t come in here.’ He opens the door and is like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ ‘My boot, I don’t know.’ I’m freaking out and can’t get a word out. He was pissed and just walked out. ‘This is what happens when you think you’re over.’ It really humbled me.

Says Sharmell cheered her up:

Sharmell came in the room after and was like, ‘don’t let him talk to you like that.’ She was hugging me and was like, ‘Don’t cry. You put your boots on, you go out there and you kick butt.’ After the match, I come to the back and he’s like, ‘Okay, kid, that was a good match. You redeemed yourself. Don’t ever do that again.

