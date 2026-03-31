Roxanne Perez is officially back.

And she made an immediate impact.

Perez returned on this week’s episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden, blindsiding Stephanie Vaquer in her first appearance since undergoing surgery to remove a benign mass from her back.

Her return marks the end of a brief absence that dates back to the February 2 episode of Raw. On that night, Perez got involved in the street fight between Raquel Rodriguez and Vaquer, ultimately crashing through a table during the chaos.

Now healthy and cleared, Perez didn’t waste any time making her presence felt.

Behind the scenes, her comeback was just as calculated as it was explosive. Taking to TikTok, Perez shared footage revealing how the surprise was executed, showing herself concealed in a hood and hiding underneath the ring before striking at the perfect moment.

A sneak attack with purpose.

The ambush was done in support of Liv Morgan, adding another layer to the ongoing storyline and signaling that Perez is right back in the mix moving forward.