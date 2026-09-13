Roxanne Perez has her sights set on a potential showdown with AJ Lee.

Lee has been absent from WWE television for several months, but Perez made it clear that she would be interested in facing the former champion if she returns.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm (see video below), Perez was asked about Lee’s WWE comeback and whether she would like the opportunity to step into the ring with her.

“I think yes, 100%. I would love to wrestle AJ Lee, and I would love to retire Miss AJ Lee.”

When Malcolm pointed out that Lee had only recently returned and jokingly asked Perez not to send her back into retirement so quickly, Perez brought up Lee’s recent absence from WWE programming.

“Well, where is she? Where is she? Clearly, she doesn’t want to be here. So she wants to come one more time. Then I can actually give her a reason to not be here,” Perez said.

Lee last competed at WWE WrestleMania 42, where she dropped the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch.