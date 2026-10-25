Roxanne Perez has fired back at Nikki Bella following comments made about her on WWE SmackDown.

During the October 16 episode of SmackDown, Bella referred to Perez as the “least relevant member of The Judgment Day” while questioning why she was receiving a shot at the WWE Women’s Championship before her.

Perez responded on social media Sunday, October 25, taking a shot at Bella while reminding the WWE Hall of Famer of their previous encounters.

“Just saw that the least relevant member of the Bella Twins mentioned me,” she wrote. “I beat Chelsea one on one silly! Old age must be making you forget I’m the only member of the Judgement Day to beat you two times.”

The Judgment Day member also made it clear that she would have no problem facing Bella again, adding another jab at the former Divas Champion.

“I’d love to do it again. ‘You can look but you can’t win.'”

Perez previously defeated Chelsea Green in singles competition on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, earning another opportunity against the reigning WWE Women’s Champion.

However, Perez was unsuccessful in her championship match against Green on the October 23 edition of SmackDown, failing to pick up a second victory over the champion in less than two weeks.

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