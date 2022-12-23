Roxanne Perez made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

What winning the ROH Women’s Championship in 2021:

“So I think like when I was 10 years old, I said all right, I’m going to be in the WWE one day. I don’t know how I’m going to do it, but it’s going to happen. I found independent wrestling and I thought okay, so if I make a big enough name for myself on the independent scene, hopefully WWE will scoop me up. So that’s what I did, like literally everything that I started training when I was 14, and ever since then I was like, alright, I’m putting my foot on the gas pedal and I’m not looking back. I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that WWE calls me. I don’t have to call WWE. They call me. So that’s what I did.” “I think winning the Ring of Honor championship that was like, that was so surreal, just because of the fact that it made me realize that all of my dreams could truly be possible because obviously like my biggest dream was becoming a WWE Champion, but becoming the first ever Ring of Honor champion at 19 years old, it just clicked and I realized like wow, like all my wildest dreams are still possible. It honestly just kind of lit like a bigger fire in me to just keep going, keep going, just so that I could get to that end goal. I still have so many other goals here in the WWE, but just accomplishing that one is amazing.”

Being trained by Booker T:

“When I was 16, I started traveling on a Greyhound to Houston to go train with Booker T. I think that helped me coming into WWE because at Booker T’s, it’s still in the independent scene, but it’s so different. He has the whole setup. He has where you’re working cameras, you’re working for TV, he has his YouTube channel. So like, I think starting at 16 years old helped so much coming here to WWE because I had to learn, alright, I gotta wrestle, but I gotta be wrestling for this camera and that camera and all of those little things.”

