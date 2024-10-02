Roxanne Perez knows how to rub it in.

The WWE NXT Women’s World Champion shared a funny photo of herself taunting CM Punk backstage after successfully retaining her newly designed title with a win over Giulia, largely due to an assist from the surprise return and attack of Cora Jade, on the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Perez included a caption that further mocked “The Best in the World” after proving him wrong in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois at the October 1, 2024 show at AllState Arena.

“Told ya Chicago was going to be my town, CM Punk,” Perez wrote, along with hashtags that read, “#TuesdayNightRox” and “#AndForever.”

Punk actually surfaced on social media shortly thereafter to post an eye-catching response.

“I’m hurt, I’m old, I’m tired and I work with children,” Punk wrote as his response to the post.

Why is that noteworthy?

It’s the exact quote that the purveyor of pipe bombs dropped during his infamous AEW Brawl Out press conference before getting into his first of two very well-documented physical altercations behind-the-scenes in the company, which ultimately led to his departure from AEW and subsequent return to WWE.