The first two Superstars have qualified for the WWE NXT Women’s Title Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

As noted before at this link, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced before tonight’s show that the condition of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is still up in the air after she collapsed following her Roadblock win over Meiko Satomura. Michaels said they may have to crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, so he was booking a series of qualifying matches to determine who will compete in a Ladder Match for the title.

In an update, the Perez storyline injury angle continued on tonight’s NXT as a doctor spoke about how the champ has went through all sorts of tests, and they still can’t figure out why she collapsed. The doctor mentioned how Perez needs to go undergo additional testing, perhaps with other medical professionals, including a clinical psychologist. He also said he is unable to provide an estimated date for Perez’s in-ring return.

The first two qualifiers for the Ladder Match were held on tonight’s NXT. Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca to advance to Stand & Deliver, while Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James to qualify.

WWE will hold more qualifying matches in the coming weeks. It’s likely that Perez will end up competing in the Ladder Match, with her title on the line, as the storyline plays out.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.