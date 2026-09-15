Roxanne Perez is asking wrestling fans to respect performers’ boundaries while they are on the road.

Wrestlers frequently encounter fans outside of official events, including at airports and hotels, and Perez believes there needs to be a distinction between appropriate opportunities to meet talent and their private time.

Speaking with Fox News’ OutKick, Perez made it clear that she appreciates the support from WWE fans, particularly because she grew up as a wrestling fan herself.

“First off, I love my fans so much. I love all of the fans. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the fans. And I think being a fan myself, growing up as a fan, I can see it in a different light,” Perez said.

“I think these fans, they love what we do, they respect us so much. They admire us. It is a big deal when they get to meet us and they get their picture signed. But it’s also, like, we just gotta be careful on where we do it and when we do it.”

Perez pointed to WWE arenas and official meet-and-greets as appropriate settings for those interactions, noting that she approached fandom the same way growing up.

“We obviously have the arenas. The arenas are where we show up. There’s an exact location where you go and meet and meet the WWE superstars. That’s always what I did when I was a kid.”

However, Perez said the situation is different when wrestlers are at their hotels or attempting to make a flight.

“But also, when we are on the road, our hotels are our home. When we’re running late for a plane and trying to catch our flight, and it does break my heart to tell people no, but at the same time, we do have to respect everybody’s privacy.”

Perez continued by stressing that WWE performers are still people trying to live their lives outside of the spotlight.

“We are just humans. We are WWE superstars but we are just humans. We’re trying to live our life while also trying to make the fans happy. But there’s gotta be some line.”

She added that asking for boundaries should not be interpreted as wrestlers being unappreciative of their supporters.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate our fans at all. I just think there needs to be a little bit of a line. But we do love you guys, OK?”

In a separate recent interview, Roxanne Perez addressed criticism of her current WWE theme song.