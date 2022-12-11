Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
Deadline opened with the Iron Survivor Match, which saw Perez get the win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is no word yet on when the title match will take place.
Perez entered the match at #1. The bout also included Zoey Stark at #2, Kiana James at #3, Cora Jade at #4, and Indi Hartwell at #5. Perez ended the match with 2 points, while James had 0 points, and the other three competitors had 1 point each.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, along with a look at the rules:
