A former NXT Women’s Champion is returning to Reality Of Wrestling.
On Monday, it was announced that former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be returning to Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion next month.
Roxanne Perez was announced for ROW: Slamuary event on January 13, 2024.
Check out the announcement below.
