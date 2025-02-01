Alexa Bliss is backstage at Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, and is expected to make her return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Bliss was in Orlando, Florida, last night attending a concert where her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, performed. However, reports confirm that she is present at the event and ready to compete.

The former WWE Women’s Champion had been in a contract standoff with WWE, pushing for a new deal with improved compensation and perks. Meanwhile, WWE insisted that she return under the terms of her current contract, which has already been extended multiple times.

Despite maintaining an image on social media suggesting she was staying home, Bliss is in Indianapolis and prepared for action. Additionally, the Women’s Royal Rumble match is set to open the show.

Meanwhile, Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, is not in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble. Fans hoping for his return will have to wait, as despite rumors of his AEW departure, he remains under contract with Tony Khan’s promotion, where he signed in 2022.

If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6DIVaPyhbQ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 29, 2025

