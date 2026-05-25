In a recent interview with Sportshadow Wrestling, The Godfather opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon, particularly in light of McMahon’s departure from TKO in January 2024. Known for his larger-than-life persona in the wrestling world, The Godfather’s reflection sheds some light on the profound influence McMahon has had on many in the industry.

The discussion naturally veered into the realm of bizarre stories, a common theme when wrestlers recount their time with McMahon. “Vince has done so many wild things,” The Godfather began. While he didn’t dive into a specific anecdote during this interview, it is clear that McMahon’s eccentricities are well-known and often remembered fondly by those who worked under him.

The Godfather shared that his experiences with McMahon have always been positive. With a career that has swept through various eras of wrestling, he noted, “Vince has always been good to me.” This sentiment resonates with many within the wrestling community who credit McMahon for their opportunities to shine.

The impact of McMahon’s exit is palpable, especially when it comes to financial aspects. The Godfather candidly admitted, “My royalty checks are way down since he left.”

Reflecting on this time in wrestling, The Godfather emphasized that McMahon’s vision allowed talent to flourish and develop captivating storylines, turning them into icons. The booking decisions made during McMahon’s era often led to the creation of legendary matches and unforgettable PLE moments. For those who experienced the glory days, McMahon was not just a promoter but a catalyst for greatness.

While many wrestlers are still finding their footing in a post-McMahon landscape, The Godfather’s comments reflect a bittersweet nostalgia. Change often comes with uncertainty, and it’s clear that McMahon’s absence has left a mark on both the business and the performers who relied on him for support.

As the wrestling world continues to evolve, The Godfather’s insights serve as a reminder of the importance of strong leaders in the industry. Whether it was crafting a compelling angle or managing a title program, Vince McMahon’s influence shaped careers and provided a platform for many to succeed.