Royce Keys says members of 946 travel and work out together as they settle into a prominent run on WWE Raw. In an October 15 Busted Open interview, Keys spoke about his role in the group, praised Jaida Parker’s physical presence and said Bronco Nima and Lucien Price have responded to the opportunity on Raw.

Keys accepted the description of himself as the group’s leader, but said the members work as a unit off camera. He described taking a big-brother role while learning from his teammates, and said they arrive in each city and train together.

The stuff you see with us, like arriving together, working out together, that’s all us. Like, we do that in every town. So it is my responsibility, the big brother role, to look after everybody, scold everybody, make sure we’re all learning. They can teach me some things and I’m going to teach them some things. We’re one unified unit.

Asked about Parker’s part in the group’s television story, Keys compared her to a former wrestling manager known for her forceful presence at ringside. He said Parker could hold her own physically alongside the men in 946.

She hits harder than some of the dudes, man. She can be the modern-day Sherri Martel.

Keys also discussed Nima and Price, who had appeared in NXT before becoming central to 946’s Raw story. He said both have embraced the sudden change in their roles and performed above what was expected of them.

They’re very excited. You go from maybe not having much to being thrown in the game. The quarterback gets hurt, you got to step up. So they’ve stepped up beyond expectations.

The group added Carmelo Hayes during the October 12 Raw main event, a development already covered separately. Keys’ interview instead gives his account of the group’s working relationship and his view of the other members.