Royce Keys is opening up about his past connections to one of WWE’s most dominant families.

And what it could mean moving forward.

During a recent interview with Joey Karni (see video below), Keys spoke about the pressure surrounding his WWE debut, particularly when it comes to following in the footsteps of those who came before him while still carving out his own identity.

“It just meant a lot, just thinking about the names that came before you, living up to expectations,” Keys said. “So, and while doing that, you got to create your own path. I did that. I mean, I made an impact in the (Royal) Rumble. It’s in history now. So, now we move forward and progress and take everything I want.”

Keys didn’t just make a splash, he made it clear he’s here to stay.

According to Keys, WWE already had a clear direction mapped out for him early on, opting to fast-track him past NXT and place him directly onto the main roster following his January debut.

That kind of confidence says a lot.

When the conversation shifted to potential alliances, Keys revealed he’s far from a stranger to some of WWE’s most high-profile names.

In fact, his ties to The Bloodline run deep, particularly with Jacob Fatu.

“Jacob Fatu and I have a history together,” he continued. “I’ve known that family for quite a while. So, The Usos, Solo, I’ve known that family a long time. So, there is some history there.”

That history could prove to be very important.

Recent backstage segments have shown The MFTs, led by Solo Sikoa and made up of multiple members tied to The Bloodline lineage, approaching Keys about potentially joining their ranks.

With real-life connections already in place, the possibility of an alliance feels less like a stretch and more like a matter of time.

We’ll see where it goes.