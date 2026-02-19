Royce Keys is already setting the bar high following his WWE arrival.

The former Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW made his official WWE debut during the men’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble premium live event, entering at No. 14 and lasting just under ten minutes before being eliminated.

Since that appearance, Keys has yet to resurface on WWE television, leaving fans wondering when, and where, he’ll officially land on the roster.

During a recent appearance on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Keys opened up about his mindset and the lofty goals he’s bringing with him into this new chapter of his career.

“I have so many goals,” Keys said. “I want to become champion. I want to become a legend. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to be remembered as one of the most dominant and feared competitors. It’s what I’ve dreamed of. The moment I had talks about signing here, this isn’t a one-off or ‘I’m a WWE superstar now.’”

He continued, “Nah, I still have to work. It took me years to get here. Honeymoon phase is over. Let’s get with it and do work. I have people that depend on me and people that I can’t let down. I have people that I take care of. If I fail, they don’t eat. I’m not about to have that on my conscience and shoulders. There is no excuse.”

Strong words.

As of now, there’s no confirmation on when Keys will make his official weekly TV debut or which brand he’ll call home. But if his comments are any indication, he’s not planning on easing into the spotlight.