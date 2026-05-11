Royce Keys has his sights set on big things in WWE.

Not only is he determined to capture championship gold before the end of 2026, the former AEW star known as Powerhouse Hobbs also has his sights set on big name opposition, both topics he discussed during a recent SportsBoom.us interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his WWE goal for 2026: “Have a championship belt around my waist. It’s gonna happen. Talking to the audience, you can always get better at promos. You can always figure out a different way or how to get better connecting with the audience. One person that comes to mind is Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. He reminds me of my grandfather, because my grandfather was stern and he knew he was serious, and he didn’t have to yell. You look back at old Jake Roberts’ promos, he never yelled. But you knew he was serious.”

On having his sights set on Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi, Gunther and others: “Anybody and everybody, anybody that gets in the ring can get it. I take what I want, and that’s something I lived by my whole life. I would love to get in the ring with Gunther, Trick Williams, Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi. Anybody, man, I’m down. I don’t run from anybody. It can be anybody. Nobody gonna get in between us. If you’re in a bar and you see two big dudes go at it, what are you going to do? Hard hitting, going at it. Nonstop action. Two dudes that refuse to lay down for anybody. Somebody’s not going to get up.”

Speaking of Royce Keys, the newcomer to the scene in WWE was featured in a new Mother’s Day video released on Sunday via WWE’s official YouTube channel (see video below).

Royce Keys appears every Friday night as part of the blue brand on WWE SmackDown. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.