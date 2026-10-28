Royce Keys is interested in stepping inside WarGames against The Bloodline.

With tensions continuing to escalate between The 946 and The Bloodline on WWE television, rumors and speculation has grown about a potential showdown between the two factions at Survivor Series. Roman Reigns became directly involved in the rivalry during last week’s episode of WWE Raw, adding another major name to the ongoing conflict.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Keys discussed the chemistry within The 946, explaining that the group’s members already had relationships with one another before officially joining forces.

“I knew everybody before we actually all got together. So, 946 is us. We’ve taken parts of how we grew up and where we’re from and put them together, so it’s something that’s authentic and real.”

Keys also highlighted the different personalities and abilities within the faction, specifically pointing to Carmelo Hayes and Jaida Parker as examples of what makes the group dangerous.

“We each bring something different,” Keys said. “Melo’s a little pit bull. When I take that leash off him, it’s dangerous. And Jaida, she hits harder than some of the dudes. I always say it’s like a pot of gumbo. You’ve got all these different flavors and mixtures in it, so it’s gonna be hard for our opponents to adapt to it.”

As for the possibility of taking their rivalry with The Bloodline into the double-ring, double-cage WarGames environment at Survivor Series, Keys made it clear that The 946 would welcome the opportunity.

“It’s something we would love to be a part of,” Keys said. “If we are in it, just expect the unexpected, and just take what we’ve done now and multiply it by a hundred.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Keys discussed another milestone in his WWE career, as he is featured as a playable character in the Season 6 Ringside Pass for WWE 2K26. The downloadable content also includes Earthquake, Typhoon and Octagon Jr.

For Keys, appearing in a WWE video game carries special significance because of his longtime history with the franchise.

“It’s a great accomplishment because I think I’ve played almost every WWE video game, and I’ve always created myself,” Keys said. “And now I don’t have to do all the hard work of finding all the right moves, but it’s definitely a very high accomplishment for me.”

Keys went on to discuss some of his favorite wrestling video games over the years, including several classics that helped shape his childhood fandom.

“I got kids, so I play all the current stuff,” Keys said. “In the past, I think one of my favorite ones that I was obsessed with as a kid was the Royal Rumble for Super Nintendo. And then another one was No Mercy. Then I got into the SmackDown vs. Raw games and the 2K. I even got some emulated games, the old WrestleFest game. I love them all.”