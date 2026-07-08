Royce Keys has been in WWE for a little under six months.

And he’s been killing it.

That’s how the former AEW star known as Powerhouse Hobbs sees things, as the current WWE Superstar reviewed his first six months in the company thus far while also predicting a big conclusion to his first year during an interview this week with ‘WittyWhittier’ (see video below).

While discussing his journey through the ranks in WWE since his memorable debut as a surprise entrant in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match in late-January, the current SmackDown performer gave himself credit for “knocking it out of the park” when put in some recent “great positions” on the weekly Friday night blue brand show.

“It’s exceeded my expectations,” Keys began when describing his first six months as a WWE Superstar. “It’s been wild. Just from the moment I put pen to paper and I knew I was coming to everything that just recently happened.”

Keys then shared his mindset with fans, explaining how he feels like things are going in slow motion when he’s about to walk through the curtain from Gorilla position.

“You know, there’s points where before I have my music hits and I’m going out, I just feel like everything is in slow motion,” Keys continued. “Like I’m in this dream I’m not waking up from. So everything has been really great. You know, I’ve been put in some great positions and, you know, knocked it out of the park. So that’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

As the interview continued, Keys looked ahead to his next six months, where he predicted that he will be holding championship gold in WWE before 2026 comes to a close.

“I think before this year is up, I’ll have some gold around my waist,” Keys stated.