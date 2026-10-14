Royce Keys has opened up about Carmelo Hayes joining The 946, explaining why the former WWE NXT Champion is a perfect fit for the faction.

Hayes was revealed as the newest member of The 946 during the closing moments of the October 12 episode of WWE Raw in Bossier City, Louisiana. The show ended with a chaotic brawl involving The 946 and The Bloodline following a six-man tag team match that was ruled a no-contest.

With Hayes officially joining the group, The 946 now consists of Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Jaida Parker and Hayes.

Speaking with Rick Ucchino of The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Keys discussed his longtime friendship with Hayes and suggested that fans have only begun to see what the former NXT Champion is capable of bringing to the faction.

“Melo’s always been my boy. Before this even came up, before WWE. I know how he is. He’s just like a pit bull. He’s got a little Tyson in him that some people haven’t seen. The world got a taste of it (Monday) night, so it’s just one of those things that, you know, it’s like a pot of gumbo. You got all your ingredients and you’re seasoning it, and once it’s together, you know, it’s just a chef’s kiss.”

Keys also addressed the prominent position The 946 has been given on WWE television since its arrival, noting that the group’s involvement in major storylines reflects the company’s confidence in its members.

“Just being featured on some of the heavy segments, you know, the trust and value, week after week, it means a lot. It definitely lets me know I’m doing the right thing. Everyone in The 946 — Jaida, Lucien, Bronco, Melo now — we’re all doing the right things. We’re all on the same page and everyone in this group is handpicked.”

As for what fans can expect from Hayes moving forward, Keys warned that joining The 946 will bring out a different side of the WWE Superstar. He emphasized that the faction’s aggressive mentality extends to every member, with nobody being off-limits.

“It’s gonna give him a different side,” Keys said. “It’s given me a different side. It’s given Bronco, Lucien and Jada, you know, everyone’s gonna see a different side of all of us.”

Keys concluded with a warning about what The 946 represents.

“Those three numbers mean something,” he added. “And something we say every single week: 946 means ain’t nobody safe.”