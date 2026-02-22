Royce Keys has been open about the hardships that shaped him, but during a recent appearance on “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Stephanie McMahon, he revealed how much Cody Rhodes meant to him during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Keys explained that after losing his mother, he was struggling privately while continuing to fulfill his professional responsibilities. He admitted that the grief weighed heavily on him, especially while trying to remain focused inside the WWE environment.

In a moment that stood out to him, Keys recalled Cody offering direct and personal encouragement.

“This was for Nita,” Keys said Cody told him.

Keys made it clear that the comment was not scripted or performative. It was a genuine acknowledgment of what he was carrying emotionally. That support resonated deeply.

He described how much it meant to have someone of Cody’s stature take the time to recognize what he was going through. In an industry that often demands constant performance and emotional control, Keys said those words helped him process his loss while still pushing forward.

Keys emphasized that the gesture reinforced the culture of respect and support that can exist behind the scenes in WWE. While fans see rivalries and storylines play out on television, moments like this happen privately and can leave a lasting impact.

For Keys, Cody’s words were not just encouragement. They were validation during a time of grief. The experience underscored the importance of mentorship and leadership within the locker room.

As Keys continues to build his career, he made it clear that he has not forgotten the support he received when he needed it most. In his view, moments like that define what it means to truly lead in WWE.