Royce Keys has opened up about the formation of his new WWE faction, 946, explaining the personal connections and shared backgrounds that brought the group together.

After moving from SmackDown and turning heel, Keys aligned himself with Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Jaida Parker and Carmelo Hayes to establish the new faction.

During a recent interview with Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report, Keys explained that his familiarity with the other members helped make the group’s formation a natural fit.

“I knew everybody before we actually all got together. So, 946 is us. We’ve taken parts of how we grew up and where we’re from and put them together, so it’s something that’s authentic and real.”

Keys also discussed the different personalities and strengths within the faction, specifically highlighting what Hayes and Parker bring to the table.

“We each bring something different,” Keys said. “[Carmelo Hayes] Melo’s a little pit bull. When I take that leash off him, it’s dangerous. And Jaida [Parker], she hits harder than some of the dudes.”

The WWE star went on to compare the group’s chemistry to a combination of ingredients that creates something difficult for opponents to handle.

“I always say it’s like a pot of gumbo. You’ve got all these different flavors and mixtures in it, so it’s gonna be hard for our opponents to adapt to it.”

The faction’s formation followed several roster developments, including Nima being kicked out of Perros del Mal in AAA before reuniting with Price. Parker subsequently joined the group from WWE NXT, while Hayes made the move from SmackDown.

The name 946 is a reference to the first three digits of ZIP codes in Oakland, California, reflecting the group’s connection to its roots. WWE previously filed a trademark application for the name.