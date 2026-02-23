Royce Keys may be part of a generation that grew up with social media, but that does not mean he embraces it. During a recent appearance on “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Stephanie McMahon, Keys explained why he keeps his distance from online platforms despite his growing profile in WWE.

Keys made it clear that his issue is not with fans, but with the overall tone and culture that often develops online.

“It’s just too toxic for me,” he said.

In an industry where perception can shift overnight and reactions are immediate, many WWE Superstars use social media as a branding tool. Keys, however, believes constant exposure to commentary can do more harm than good. He suggested that reading criticism, speculation, and negativity does not align with how he prefers to operate mentally.

Keys emphasized that maintaining focus is critical for him, especially given everything he has overcome to reach WWE. Earlier in the interview, he discussed growing up around violence and being told by teachers that he would end up dead or in jail. That background shaped a mindset centered on discipline and forward movement.

“There’s no plan B,” he explained elsewhere in the conversation. “It’s either you gonna do it or not. You gonna sink or swim.”

That same mentality applies to how he manages distractions. Rather than engage with online debates or criticism, Keys chooses to concentrate on performance and preparation.

He also acknowledged that negativity online can escalate quickly, often without accountability. Avoiding that environment, in his view, is a way to protect his mental clarity and remain grounded.

While social media remains a powerful promotional tool within WWE, Keys’ stance highlights a different approach. For him, success is not built through comment sections or viral moments. It is built through consistency, resilience, and staying locked in on what happens inside the ring.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/dR0VEwR_ifo?si=JPq1r9VG6DvlYPdZ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>