Royce Keys has a message for “The Final Boss” heading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.

Stay out of our business.

During a new interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter, The 946 member spoke about the scheduled appearance of The Rock at this Saturday’s WWE premium live event in Houston, Texas.

“He’s the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, so I expect the roof to blow off that place,” Keys said. “30 years of The Rock, celebrating him, definitely a game changer. WWE wouldn’t be what it is today without The Rock.”

Despite his appreciation for everything “The Great One” has done for WWE, Keys made it clear that he doesn’t want him getting involved in the ongoing rivalry between The 946 and The Bloodline.

“I just hope he knows his place,” Keys continued. “Just let this thing between The Bloodline and 946 get down.”

Keys will join Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price in taking on Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and The Usos in a WarGames match at Saturday’s show.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.