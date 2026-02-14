Royce Keys continues to gain reps behind the scenes as fans wait for his official weekly TV debut.

After making a splash in last month’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW, has yet to appear in a featured role on WWE’s weekly programming.

However, that may be coming sooner rather than later.

Keys competed in a dark match taped for WWE Main Event prior to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, squaring off against Nathan Frazer of the FrAxiom duo.

There’s currently no word on who picked up the victory in the bout.

As noted, Keys made his WWE in-ring debut during the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, where he turned heads by eliminating Damian Priest before eventually being tossed by The Vision’s Bronson Reed.

A strong first impression.

Now it appears WWE is keeping him active with matches taped ahead of the main broadcast as they line up his next move.

Following the Keys vs. Frazer dark match, the taping transitioned into the live three-hour edition of SmackDown.

