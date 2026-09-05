946 has officially arrived in WWE.

Royce Keys and the OTM duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price have made their presence felt in a major way over the past two weeks on WWE Raw.

The trio first struck on the August 24 episode of WWE Raw, taking out The Usos, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. They followed that up the next week by launching another attack on Jimmy and Jey Uso in the parking lot, leaving the brothers bloodied.

Now, the group has a name.

In a new vignette released by WWE on Friday evening (see video below), Keys revealed that he, Nima and Price will collectively be known as 946 while delivering another warning to the Raw roster.

“How many times I had to preach that it ain’t about family? It’s about loyalty,” Keys said, before pointing to the damage 946 has already caused since arriving on the scene. “Hey, look what type of play I can call. We get the play I called,” he continued. “Solo, LA, Jimmy, Jey. Hey, man. Ain’t nobody safe. Ain’t nobody safe.”

Keys proceeded to introduce the men standing alongside him.

“Look what I got with me. Bronco Nima. Price,” he said, with the message then becoming even more serious, with Keys claiming that 946 isn’t playing a game and that the group’s background separates them from everyone else.

“Y’all ain’t been through what we been through. This ain’t a game,” Keys said. “We live in these streets. Let ’em know. This is real life. This is what we do.”

Keys closed the vignette by repeating the warning that has quickly become the group’s calling card.

“Ain’t nobody safe,” he said, and after a brief pause, Keys added one final word. “Nobody.”

Catch 946 trio Royce Keys and OTM in action on WWE’s red brand every Monday night, and make sure to join us here every week for live WWE Raw Results coverage.