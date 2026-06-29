Royce Keys recently spoke with Josh Hennig for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former AEW star known as Powerhouse Hobbs spoke about his ultimate dream match, as well as which brand he would’ve seen himself on during the mid 2000s and 2010s era of WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On what brand he thought he would be on if he was a part of WWE’s roster during the mid-2000s and 2010s era: “Oh, that’s a good question. I can never been asked that before. I think I would have been on that blue brand, you know, because you had a lot of up-and-comers on that brand who made a name for themselves. It was that good old competition, you know. One show tried to outdo the other. So me personally, I think I would fit in on that blue brand, you know, the current brand I’m on right now.”

On his ultimate dream match: “Taker. I think that 1998 Taker or that 99 Ministry of Darkness Undertaker. We got to have a three-piece. We have a straight match first and then it’s got to end with the the third and final match, the rubber match has got to be a Hell In A Cell. That’s got to be the culmination of everything. That’s got to be the nail in the coffin.”