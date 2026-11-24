Royce Keys isn’t playing a character on WWE television.

He’s simply being himself.

During a recent interview with NBC News, the leader of The 946 spoke about his breakout year in WWE, which began with his debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble and will see him step inside WarGames against The Bloodline at Survivor Series this Saturday.

Reflecting on his WWE debut, Keys admitted the magnitude of the moment didn’t fully sink in until he was on his flight home.

“It’s almost like being in a dream, because I tell people all the time, when I made my debut at the Royal Rumble, when I walked out like it me was almost like I was sitting in my grandparents den watching old wrestling tapes like we used to,” Keys said. “But it fully didn’t hit me until after when I was on the plane back home.”

As far as his current WWE persona is concerned, Keys explained that much of what fans see on television is a reflection of his real-life personality and upbringing.

“I’m being myself,” Keys stated. “I’m laid back, you know, I watch my surroundings and everything, so it’s just the person you see on TV which is you know the the element I grew up in.”

He continued, “I believe the hardships that I grew up in, you know, that made me the person I am today. So there’s a lot of trials, tribulations, and a lot of pain, so I actually get to bring that to the to the big screen, I like to say.”