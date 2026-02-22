Royce Keys has been candid about growing up in East Palo Alto and Oakland, but one of the more shocking revelations from his appearance on “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon involved what authority figures expected from him.

Keys revealed that not everyone in his early life believed he had a future.

“I’ve had teachers tell me, ‘Oh, okay, well, you graduated. Well, I’m sure I’ll be at your funeral in two to three years.’”

The comment was not framed as motivation. It was presented as expectation.

“They’re not trying to inspire you to do something different?” Stephanie asked.

“No, no. They mean what they say,” Keys responded.

For a teenager growing up in a two square mile city that was once labeled the murder capital of the United States, those words carried weight. Keys described an environment where outcomes often felt predetermined.

“You either gonna get involved in this or you’re gonna end up in the penitentiary,” he explained earlier in the conversation, referencing the constant gang violence and drug activity around him.

Keys said he had seen firsthand how easily that path could become reality.

“I’ve known tons of people that are in San Quentin, you know, that are still there.”

Rather than accepting those predictions, Keys internalized a different message, one instilled by his grandmother.

“Not everybody’s gonna like you. Not everybody’s gonna be your friend,” he recalled her telling him at a young age.

He credits her discipline and love for steering him away from becoming a product of his surroundings.

“If it wasn’t for my grandmother, I would probably be in one of those two places.”

Keys made it clear that the expectations placed on him by some teachers only strengthened his resolve.

“There’s no plan B. Like, it’s either you gonna do it or not. You gonna sink or swim.”

Now a WWE Superstar with his own city proclamation day in East Palo Alto, Keys represents the opposite of what some predicted for him. He acknowledged that the doubt and negativity shaped him, but did not define him.

“I refuse to be a product of my environment.”

For Keys, proving those early predictions wrong is not about revenge. It is about responsibility. He understands that his story may resonate with others growing up in similar circumstances.

“There’s somebody out there in this big world that if I tell them my story, it could help them.”

From being told he would end up dead or incarcerated to standing on WWE’s biggest stages, Keys’ journey underscores the power of resilience, guidance, and refusing to accept someone else’s ceiling for your life.