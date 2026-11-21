Royce Keys has his sights set on a WWE Hall of Famer as a potential addition to The 946.

The faction, led by Keys, currently features Carmelo Hayes, Lucien Price, Bronco Nima, Jaida Parker and Cruz Montana. The group has become a prominent force on WWE television, with a major showdown against The Bloodline approaching at Survivor Series.

During a recent conversation with Jeremy Jacobowitz, Keys was asked which wrestling legend he would choose to bring into the faction.

His answer was immediate, as he named former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

“Oh, it’s got to be the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry, without a doubt. Name: World’s Strongest Man. Not ‘group of World’s Strongest Men’–The, which means one World’s Strongest Man. So, hell yeah. Mark can join anytime.”

While Henry joining the faction remains a hypothetical scenario, The 946 already has a major opportunity ahead.

The group is scheduled to battle The Bloodline inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series on November 28 in Houston, Texas.

The 946 will enter the match with the WarGames advantage after Cruz Montana secured the advantage for his team during the November 16 episode of WWE Raw.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.