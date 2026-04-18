Royce Keys just had his breakout moment.

The 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal took center stage during the April 17 episode of WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas, and by the time the dust settled, it was Keys standing tall among the chaos.

The match was already underway when the broadcast returned from a video package, with the ring packed wall-to-wall with Superstars. Royce Keys and Joe Hendry were given special individual entrances before the bell rang, signaling their importance heading into the annual showcase.

From the opening moments, the action was fast and unforgiving. Johnny Gargano briefly provided a bit of levity by planking before the chaos fully erupted, but things quickly escalated as eliminations came in rapid-fire fashion. Kit Wilson was dumped early, and it wasn’t long before bodies started flying over the top rope—including Hendry, who didn’t last as long as his entrance might have suggested.

As the field thinned, four standouts emerged: Aleister Black, Talla Tonga, Otis, and Royce Keys. Each had their moment to shine, racking up eliminations and asserting dominance as the match narrowed to its final stretch.

Black was the next to fall, followed by Otis, who was eliminated by Tonga after a strong showing of his own. That left it down to two—Keys and Tonga—with the Andre the Giant trophy hanging in the balance.

In the final exchange, Keys delivered a thunderous spinebuster, followed by a confident strap pull that signaled the end was near. Moments later, he sent Tonga over the top rope to secure the victory.

Just like that, Royce Keys etched his name into history as the 2026 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

Fireworks and pyro lit up the arena as Keys celebrated the biggest win of his career, proudly posing beside the towering Andre the Giant trophy to close out the moment.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.