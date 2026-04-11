Royce Keys has officially arrived on WWE SmackDown.

And he made an immediate impact.

The highly anticipated in-ring debut of the powerhouse formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW took place on the April 10 episode of SmackDown from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. WWE set the stage with a video package highlighting Keys in his hometown, positioning the newcomer as a major presence before he even stepped into the ring.

A quick commercial break followed, and when the broadcast returned, commentary leaned into Keys’ new nickname—“The Mon-Star,” a play on both his imposing size and the company’s expectations for his future.

Berto, accompanied by Angel, was introduced as Keys’ first opponent. After Berto and Angel made their entrance, Keys received a featured, extended walk to the ring for his debut before the bell rang.

The match started with Berto attempting to control the pace, locking in a headlock early. Keys quickly shifted momentum, sending Berto into the ropes and leveling him with a clothesline before following up with a powerful slam.

Keys kept the pressure on with strikes, but Berto created an opening by sliding out of the ring. A distraction from Angel allowed Berto to shove Keys into the ring post, briefly turning the tide.

Back inside the ring, Berto capitalized with a missile dropkick off the top rope for a near fall. He continued his offense with strikes and a second-rope attack, but Keys’ strength proved to be the difference-maker.

When Berto attempted a springboard crossbody, Keys caught him mid-air, an early “wow” moment, and delivered a fallaway slam. From there, Keys took full control, hitting a running powerslam and a corner splash.

Angel once again tried to get involved, jumping on the apron, but Keys knocked him down with a clothesline. Seconds later, Berto walked right into a thunderous spinebuster from Keys, who followed up with the pin for the victory.

In a backstage segment later in the show, as Royce Keys was being interviewed by Cathy Kelley, he gets approached by Solo Sikoa, who tells him he runs things around here and if there’s anything he ever needs, his door is open.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/10/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.