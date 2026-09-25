Ruaka took the Wonder of Stardom Championship belt from Hanan after attacking the champion at STARDOM’s September 23 show in Shimonoseki, Japan. The confrontation came six days before their scheduled title match at Korakuen Hall.

Hanan opened the event alongside Saya Iida against Kikyo Furusawa and Rian. Iida pinned Furusawa with a lariat at 10:16, giving the team a victory before Ruaka appeared in a T-shirt, struck Hanan with the championship and ran off carrying it. STARDOM’s match report said Hanan and Iida planned to regroup before the next tour stop in Osaka, where Hanan hoped to recover the belt.

Ruaka’s H.A.T.E. teammates later controlled the ten-woman main event against Cosmic Angels. Saya Kamitani finished Anne Kanaya with the Star Crusher at 13:55, after the group stopped Kanaya’s attempt to put Kamitani away. Ruaka brought the stolen white belt to ringside and displayed it during the match.

Kamitani closed the show by pointing to Ruaka’s September 29 challenge and promising that H.A.T.E. would pursue more championships. Kanaya, who took the fall, said in the promotion’s post-match comments that her run of losses on the Silver Week tour had frustrated her, but she remained determined to produce a result.

STARDOM reported an attendance of 509 in Shimonoseki. The championship bout between Hanan and Ruaka was announced earlier this month.

Source: STARDOM’s official September 23 results and its opening-match and main-event reports.