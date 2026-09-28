Ruaka pinned Wonder of Stardom Champion Hanan at Saturday’s Silver Week Tour stop in Osaka, three days before their title match. Hanan responded by asking wrestlers from outside her STARS unit to join her against H.A.T.E. on Sunday’s card, and STARDOM approved the change.

Hanan teamed with Saya Iida and Matoi Hamabe against Ruaka, Natsuko Tora and Momo Watanabe. STARDOM’s match report says H.A.T.E. members at ringside interfered while the referee was distracted, and Ruaka then landed a diving body press to pin the champion at 10:21.

Ruaka had entered with the white title belt she took from Hanan after their September 23 encounter. After the Osaka match, Waka Tsukiyama, Maika, HANAKO and Utami Hayashishita came to Hanan’s aid as H.A.T.E. remained at ringside.

Hanan asked to team with those four for Sunday’s Maibara show, and STARDOM announced a revised 10-woman tag match against Tora, Ruaka, Rina, Bea Priestley and Azusa Inaba. The change separated Hanan from her usual STARS partners, who were reassigned to face Ami Sorei and Ranna Yagami.

Hanan is scheduled to defend the Wonder of Stardom Championship against Ruaka on September 29 at Korakuen Hall. Saturday’s pin gives the challenger a direct win over the champion heading into that match.

Sources: STARDOM’s September 26 Osaka match report and official September 27 card revision.