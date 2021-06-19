Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Murphy, Ruby Riott, Lana, and Santana Garrett were released by WWE earlier this month.

Riott appeared on The Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about various topics including if she will go back to the ring name of Heidi Lovelace now that she’s out of WWE.

“A lot of people think that I’m going back to Heidi Lovelace. There are a multitude of reasons why I don’t want to do that. I was not a fan of that name. It was given to me by the people who trained me in the backyard. They were watching Raw and a commercial for The Hills came on and they were like ‘Heidi, that’s a name’ and they gave it to me. Nobody ever pronounced Lovelace correctly. Why come up with a wrestling name that people can’t pronounce? That’s a terrible idea. A lot of people thought I was going to go back to it. I have no intentions of going back to Heidi Lovelace. I am shopping for a new name I would like to keep [the name Ruby] if it’s possible. I feel like it fits me. Ruby came from Ruby Soho and that’s dear to my heart.”

“Liv [Morgan] came up with Ruby Reckless. Ruby Ramone was the other one, which is funny because Ramona was the other name I had pitched when I first got my name because my entrance music used to be Black Sheep by Metric, which was on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Ramona Flowers. I liked that name. Ruby Blue from Lola Blue (Rancid song) and Ruby Vandal was the last one I had,” she said.