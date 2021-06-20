Ronda Rousey made short work of Ruby Riott by retaining the Raw Women’s Title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in 2019. It turns out that Rousey pushed to have a longer match with her on Raw the next night.

Riott talked about this during an appearance on Wrestling Perspective.

“The first thing that pops to mind was my match with Ronda Rousey,” said Ruby when asked about her favorite match in WWE. “It was surprising to me. She is an incredible person. My match with her at Elimination Chamber was very short. The story was not based around me. It was based around what was ready to happen. The weekend prior, we had done a lot. We did a couple of house shows and had this match that we were so proud of and so excited. It was an amazing thing to be able to bring her style in what I wanted to do. For us to be able to tell this story, that’s the story that I want to tell is with somebody who has a completely different style than I have. Especially with her, I wanted to make sure it was like, if you get me in a hold, it’s game over. I asked her, ‘what’s illegal in MMA? Those are the things I want to do to you.’ It was so much of our brainchild.”

She continued, “Then, Elimination Chamber came and it didn’t come to fruition as we had hoped. After that, I was bummed, but I understood. She actually rallied for me to have a rematch. She pitched for it and pushed for it hard and got it to happen. The following night, I main evented Raw for the first time and we had this match that we had worked so hard on perfecting and it’s probably one of my favorite matches I had in the company. There was so much that led up to it and so much time and such a story that I wanted to tell that I didn’t think I would be able but because Ronda is the best, she allowed me to do that. I was really grateful. It was bleeding into WrestleMania and she was going to main event WrestleMania. I knew there was a lot of trust in me to have a match with her, let alone have a good match. She was the star. Not to take anything away from Ronda because she caught on so fast. She was so humble and didn’t have anything to prove. She was just happy to be there and it was awesome to work with someone so excited about wrestling and inspiring,” she said.