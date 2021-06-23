Ruby Riott appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss her recent departure from WWE.

During it, she was asked about the formation of the Riott Squad and the original plans for them. Here is what she had to say:

“I had no idea about The Riott Squad, like none whatsoever. I didn’t find out I was debuting on SmackDown until the day before while I was in Houston. Sonya Deville and myself were in a dark match for a TakeOver, and they told us we needed to stay. We think we were told we were doing some dark matches for RAW and SmackDown, and they were flying in Liv, Mandy, and Sarah. We were like, ‘Why would they fly people in when they just had all of NXT here for the TakeOver? Why would they fly people in for dark matches?’

We were racking our brains for two days trying to figure out what in the world was going on. Then, we were told that Monday, that Sonya and Mandy would be debuting with Paige as Absolution, and myself, Liv and Sarah would be known as the Riott Squad, which was incredible. Myself and Sarah go way back. We’ve known each other for 10 years, so that was awesome. Then Liv fit right in. We were worried that she wouldn’t feel welcome because we’ve known each other and have so much history, but that girl is likeable as all hell. She fit right in. From what I understand, we weren’t supposed to last more than like six weeks.

I think it was just supposed to be an entry, and then we were all supposed to go our separate ways. We didn’t change anything about our characters to adhere to each other. We stayed ourselves, and I think what ended up happening was those three very different characters ended up working well together in contrast with each other, but working really well, so they kept us together. It’s one of the most amazing parts of my career was working with those girls, being alongside them, and being an honor enough to have it called The Riott Squad. Because it wasn’t supposed to go anywhere, we were able to morph it into what we thought it should be. I was also told that the bossman had seen ‘Suicide Squad’, and he wanted a Joker, a Harley Quinn, and a Beast. Then the Riott Squad was born. I don’t know how much truth there is to that. It was a rumor, but I wouldn’t doubt it. A lot of my career has been at the right place, right time, so I believe that was it.”